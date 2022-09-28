Kulupu (KLP) Price Down 42% This Week

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Kulupu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kulupu has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kulupu has a total market cap of $103,024.57 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kulupu Coin Profile

Kulupu (CRYPTO:KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official website is kulupu.network. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

