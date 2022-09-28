Kulupu Self Reported Market Cap Tops $94,366.56 (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. Kulupu has a market capitalization of $94,366.56 and approximately $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kulupu coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Kulupu Coin Profile

KLP uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kulupu is kulupu.network.

Buying and Selling Kulupu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kulupu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

