KZ Cash Price Up 69.1% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,854.73 and $8.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005561 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.