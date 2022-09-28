Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst B. Das now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.07. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $20.26 per share.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $206.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $206.10 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 147,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

