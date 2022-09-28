LABS Group Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $257,316.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s genesis date was March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LABS Group Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

