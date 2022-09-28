Lake Street Capital Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $36.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.57% from the company’s current price.
LEGH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $17.26 on Monday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.