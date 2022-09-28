Lake Street Capital Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $36.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.57% from the company’s current price.

LEGH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $17.26 on Monday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Legacy Housing by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

