Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Head to Head Analysis

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lamar Advertising and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.38%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.52% 37.09% 7.53% Sotherly Hotels 4.78% 27.17% 1.72%

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 4.71 $388.09 million $4.49 18.46 Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.26 -$26.22 million ($0.07) -26.00

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Sotherly Hotels on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

