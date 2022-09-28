Lambda One Day Trading Volume Tops $445,553.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Lambda launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

