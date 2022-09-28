Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Lamden has a market cap of $2.68 million and $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

