Lanceria One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,552.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $629,937.00 and approximately $7,552.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.01616800 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035803 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

LANC is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.