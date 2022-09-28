Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $519.40

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 519.40 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 530.80 ($6.41), with a volume of 289681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.80 ($6.47).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 806 ($9.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 666.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 714.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 14,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £99,476.16 ($120,198.36).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

