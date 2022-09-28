Landbox (LAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $102.00

Landbox (LAND) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Landbox has a market cap of $104,768.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox launched on June 15th, 2021. Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,482,312 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

