Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

