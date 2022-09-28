Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after acquiring an additional 440,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.