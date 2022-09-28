Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $35.47, but opened at $37.91. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 220,602 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

