Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 98.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock worth $6,135,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

LSCC opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.