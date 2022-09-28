Lattice Token (LTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.87 Million

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $657,183.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lattice Token launched on October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

