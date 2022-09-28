Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $39.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Lazard’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,313,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 206,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

