Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Buys $20,846.25 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,635 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $20,846.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 813,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,192 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $142,474.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,527 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $91,829.40.

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,137.50.

On Thursday, July 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 30 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $345.00.

On Friday, July 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $88,860.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39.

Lazydays Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.70 million. Analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 61.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 663,849 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lazydays by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.