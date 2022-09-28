LCG Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One LCG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCG has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LCG

LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com.

Buying and Selling LCG

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

