LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €118.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.70 ($80.31) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €58.80 ($60.00) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.95. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

