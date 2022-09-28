Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,116,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,921.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,282 shares of company stock worth $20,708,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.63.

MPWR stock opened at $372.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

