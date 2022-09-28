Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,066 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Baozun Trading Up 0.5 %

Baozun Company Profile

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $437.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Further Reading

