Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,856,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

