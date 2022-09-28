Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

