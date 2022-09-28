Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genetron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genetron by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genetron by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genetron by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron Price Performance

Shares of GTH stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.