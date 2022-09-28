Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,647,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 852,624 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after buying an additional 17,840,816 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $10,927,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

