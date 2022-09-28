Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $299,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 929.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $176.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.