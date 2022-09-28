Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Insperity by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Insperity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

