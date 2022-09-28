Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in H World Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in H World Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 138,162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth about $10,115,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTHT. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

