Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 384,102 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rainwater Charitable Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VCTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Victory Capital stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

