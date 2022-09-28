Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

CRESY opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $320.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

