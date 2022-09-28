Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Youdao by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Youdao by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $578.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

