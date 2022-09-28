Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,641,000 after buying an additional 1,277,448 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 1,011,929 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

