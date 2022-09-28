Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

