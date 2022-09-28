Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.40.

LII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lennox International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $221.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

