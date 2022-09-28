Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $834,398.00

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Leonicorn Swap has a market capitalization of $834,398.00 and approximately $177,655.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Leonicorn Swap

Leonicorn Swap’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 203,532,068 coins and its circulating supply is 140,490,499 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leonicorn Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leonicorn Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

