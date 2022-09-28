Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Leslie’s by 105.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,071,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 148,365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LESL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

