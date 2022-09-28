Lever Token (LEV) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

Lever Token (LEV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Lever Token has a total market capitalization of $84,287.94 and approximately $17,676.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lever Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lever Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.87 or 1.00036368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005678 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064126 BTC.

Lever Token Coin Profile

Lever Token is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

