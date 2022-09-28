LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and $37,520.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network’s launch date was July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 54,014,482,078 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

