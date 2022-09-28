LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

LSPK stock opened at C$1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. LifeSpeak has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

