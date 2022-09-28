Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Achieves $1.57 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00271973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001311 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017102 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.