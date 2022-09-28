Lightstreams Trading 96.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 133% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Lightstreams has a market cap of $213,916.10 and $28.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 96.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,608.02 or 1.00005681 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00057351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078798 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.