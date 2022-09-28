Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
