Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limbach Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth about $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

