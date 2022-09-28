Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Linde stock opened at $265.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

