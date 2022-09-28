Linear Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $71.90 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.