LinkEye (LET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95,547.00

LinkEye (LET) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $761,048.00 and $95,547.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on June 27th, 2018. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com/#.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data.The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform.Telegram”

