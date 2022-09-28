Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 325784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lion One Metals in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 51.40 and a current ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market cap of C$106.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.