Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

