Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.