Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
